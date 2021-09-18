Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $109,227.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00071233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00120033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00174357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.51 or 0.07032587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.00 or 0.99697552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.27 or 0.00861012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

