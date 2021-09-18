Origin Protocol Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002198 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $371.26 million and approximately $56.05 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

