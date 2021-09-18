Origin Sport (ORS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $875,915.88

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $875,915.88 and $61,482.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00104319 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00025242 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

