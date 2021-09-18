OriginTrail 1-Day Volume Tops $4.35 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $136.24 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00058274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00131293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046435 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

OriginTrail is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,313,945 coins. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

