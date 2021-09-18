Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIAU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ORIAU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99. Orion Biotech Opportunities has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $1,515,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,768,000. Finally, JNE Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,075,000.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

