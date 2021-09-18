Orion Protocol Price Tops $11.09 on Exchanges (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.09 or 0.00023175 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $338.04 million and $38.52 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00130724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046657 BTC.

Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,495,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

