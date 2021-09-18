Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Short Interest Update

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the August 15th total of 6,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.8 days.

ORLA opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.71 million and a PE ratio of -37.20. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the second quarter worth $1,240,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Orla Mining by 163.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,695,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 1,053,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Orla Mining by 13,718.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 105,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Orla Mining by 63.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Orla Mining by 89.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 338,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 160,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

ORLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

