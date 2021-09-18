Ormat Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,245 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,823% compared to the typical daily volume of 111 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.43. 866,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,305. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average is $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.