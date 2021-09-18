Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Orthofix Medical worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 308,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 65.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $800.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

