Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 517.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,960 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Oshkosh worth $59,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 104.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

OSK stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.17. The company had a trading volume of 848,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,210. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.