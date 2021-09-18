Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price (down previously from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

OR opened at C$15.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 256.41%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

