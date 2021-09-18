Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Osprey Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58.

