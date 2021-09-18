Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Outset Medical worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at $208,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. Cowen started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $54.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 11.82. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91.

In other news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $63,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,358 shares of company stock worth $4,916,559. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

