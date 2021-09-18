Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,504 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.17% of Owens Corning worth $17,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 122.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,261 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,141 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $196,186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,690,000 after acquiring an additional 436,899 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

