Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OXINF opened at $33.67 on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $37.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

OXINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.