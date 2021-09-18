Oxygen Achieves Market Cap of $126.22 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Oxygen has a total market cap of $126.22 million and approximately $806,275.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00004592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,262,627 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

