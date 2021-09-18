Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 22,228.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,358 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ozon were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZON. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ozon by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Ozon by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OZON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of OZON stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $51.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

