P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.67

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.67 and traded as high as $41.89. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 82,719 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $161.26 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director W Scott Davis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.93 per share, with a total value of $125,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,103.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the second quarter worth $230,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services in the second quarter worth $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 40.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

