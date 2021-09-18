PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the August 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.12. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.