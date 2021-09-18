PAID Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.48 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001480 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $59.07 million and $1.48 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.20 or 0.00073272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00121243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00174239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,413.97 or 0.07106330 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,852.87 or 0.99607983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.20 or 0.00866330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

