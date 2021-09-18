Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,279,217 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
The firm has a market cap of $110.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.17.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)
Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).
