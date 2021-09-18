Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.48. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,279,217 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $110.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. UBS Group AG raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

