Pallapay (PALLA) One Day Volume Tops $410,406.00

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Pallapay has a market cap of $2.65 million and $410,406.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pallapay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00072092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00121679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00174282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.32 or 0.07133946 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,269.09 or 1.00150292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.95 or 0.00846437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,592,987 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pallapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pallapay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.