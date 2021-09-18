Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,672 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Pan American Silver worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAAS. TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

PAAS stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

