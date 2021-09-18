Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.93 and traded as low as C$0.93. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 12,666 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$47.30 million and a P/E ratio of 41.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.93.

In other news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 32,800 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.05 per share, with a total value of C$34,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,675. Insiders have purchased a total of 123,500 shares of company stock worth $132,936 in the last three months.

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

