Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 137,411 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 137,411 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Newmont worth $57,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892,134 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 94.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,975,000 after buying an additional 937,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 606.6% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 865,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,166,000 after buying an additional 742,986 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $55.22. 10,447,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.02. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,610,567 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

