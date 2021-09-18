Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,747 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $56,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $47,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EMR traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,932,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

