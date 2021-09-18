Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,958 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $122,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after buying an additional 645,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,305,360,000 after buying an additional 329,423 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 935,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,591,000 after buying an additional 328,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $459.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,409,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,515. The firm has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $469.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.91 and a 200 day moving average of $394.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

