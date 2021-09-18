Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 175,720 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,720 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of CDW worth $50,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CDW by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of CDW by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after buying an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after buying an additional 108,762 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CDW by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after buying an additional 432,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,346 shares of company stock valued at $17,419,587. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

CDW stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.14. 1,866,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,666. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.