Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 223,467 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 223,467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $75,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GILD traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $71.61. 10,888,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,101. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

