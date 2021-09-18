Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,282 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $93,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QCOM traded down $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.60. 14,527,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,880,986. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.81. The firm has a market cap of $150.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

