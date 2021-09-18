Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 874,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,173 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Eversource Energy worth $70,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.30. 3,092,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,069. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

