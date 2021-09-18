Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,596 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for about 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Humana worth $120,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 745.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Humana by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 36,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Humana by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Humana by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Humana by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE HUM traded up $8.62 on Friday, hitting $407.79. 1,363,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $425.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $485.63.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.