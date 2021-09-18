Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,728 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Prologis worth $125,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 134.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $63,547,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.11. 8,746,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,436. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.22 and a 200 day moving average of $119.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

