Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,985 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Duke Realty worth $65,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DRE traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.43. 2,908,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,375. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.11. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.