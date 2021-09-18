Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 124,612 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068,805 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 124,612 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Southwest Airlines worth $56,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,095,000 after purchasing an additional 362,019 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $286,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 27.6% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,220,526 shares of the airline’s stock worth $64,798,000 after purchasing an additional 264,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,213,949 shares of the airline’s stock worth $64,449,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.08. 7,290,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,090,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

