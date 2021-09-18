Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 55,707 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,707 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $95,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

MA traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,529,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.51. The company has a market cap of $338.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

