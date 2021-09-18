Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 621,659 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1,222.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,659 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of CVS Health worth $56,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $85.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,733,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,149. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.21. The company has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

