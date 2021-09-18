Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,618 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of The Procter & Gamble worth $230,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.34. 18,738,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,990,296. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average of $136.88.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

