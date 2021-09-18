Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $313,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after buying an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after buying an additional 191,361 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $56.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,816.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,742.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,439.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

