Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,916 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Cadence Design Systems worth $103,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,496,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,682 shares of company stock valued at $27,658,334 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.76.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,230. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $168.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $728.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.