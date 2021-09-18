Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,854 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of The Allstate worth $105,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in The Allstate by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 3.1% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 4.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,401,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.17.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

