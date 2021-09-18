Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,447 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Public Storage worth $49,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $5,722,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 23.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Public Storage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $1,414,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Truist raised their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

NYSE:PSA traded down $6.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,935. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $332.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

