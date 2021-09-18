Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Duke Energy worth $81,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after buying an additional 4,299,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after buying an additional 1,228,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Duke Energy by 77.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,457,000 after purchasing an additional 756,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $61,888,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.46.

Shares of DUK traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.67. 6,699,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.70. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.