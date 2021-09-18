Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 71,477 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $60,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.30. 2,214,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,394. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.22. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $184.78 and a 12-month high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Raymond James began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

