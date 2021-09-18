Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $100.14 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182,410 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Capital One Financial worth $100,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 162.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 105.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.57. 4,829,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,421. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.85 and its 200 day moving average is $152.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.