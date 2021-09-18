Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $118.30 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Synopsys worth $118,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,024,000 after buying an additional 516,571 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after buying an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,426,000 after purchasing an additional 203,592 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,468 shares of company stock worth $110,350,277 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $9.84 on Friday, reaching $325.54. 2,041,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,572. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.35 and a 200-day moving average of $269.90. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $340.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

