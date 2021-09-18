Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $144.02 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 0.8% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Intuit worth $144,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU traded down $11.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $561.85. 1,860,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,460. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $540.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,447 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,533 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

