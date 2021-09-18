Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $49.59 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Workday worth $49,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,690,000 after buying an additional 207,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,478,000 after buying an additional 438,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,985,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.60.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.51. 2,041,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.62. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,491.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

