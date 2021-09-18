Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $50.69 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,648,422 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Ford Motor worth $50,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 76,337,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,715,938. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

