Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $55.56 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,701 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Exelon worth $55,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,246,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,560. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

